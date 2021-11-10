Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 65.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,466 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $23,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total transaction of $576,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total transaction of $130,006,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,345 shares of company stock valued at $156,290,140. 10.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $842.00 to $844.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $698.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $7.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $624.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $611.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $577.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 58.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

