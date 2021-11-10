AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

AMK stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,604. AssetMark Financial has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 5.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,396.30 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.74.

In related news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 9,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $253,741.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 34,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $903,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

AMK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

