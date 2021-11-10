Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

CLPR traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.34. The stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.00 million, a P/E ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 1.01. Clipper Realty has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $9.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clipper Realty stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Clipper Realty worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

CLPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

