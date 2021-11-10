ParkinGo (GOT) Price Up 1.4% Over Last Week

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 10th. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and $1,404.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0745 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,296.90 or 0.99083465 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00053047 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00004653 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00040015 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.51 or 0.00626496 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000141 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

