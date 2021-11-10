Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $98.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) will post sales of $98.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.53 million. Chuy’s reported sales of $78.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year sales of $395.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $393.29 million to $398.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $440.28 million, with estimates ranging from $426.80 million to $446.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.04 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

CHUY has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

NASDAQ CHUY traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.84. 3,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,165. The company has a market cap of $650.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 2.03. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Chuy’s by 32.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the third quarter valued at $870,000. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in Chuy’s by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 299,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Chuy’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Chuy’s by 6.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

