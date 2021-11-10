Brokerages Set Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Target Price at $12.35

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.30.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HBM. Indl Alliance S reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

HBM stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $6.91. 26,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,971. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,264 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 166,055 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,687 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

