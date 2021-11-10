$0.29 EPS Expected for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2021

Equities analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to post $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. SeaWorld Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $3.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SEAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

Shares of NYSE SEAS traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.50. 39,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,564. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $70.48. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.12 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.74.

In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $257,309.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,254 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter worth $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter worth $199,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.