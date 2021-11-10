$0.29 EPS Expected for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to post $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. SeaWorld Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $3.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SEAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

Shares of NYSE SEAS traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.50. 39,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,564. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $70.48. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.12 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.74.

In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $257,309.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,254 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter worth $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter worth $199,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

