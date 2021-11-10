Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Grows Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,834 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Target were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Target by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 52,036 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 40,933 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 110,775 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 65,661 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.29.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $254.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,856. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.85 and a 200 day moving average of $240.61. The stock has a market cap of $124.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $156.56 and a 12-month high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.66%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

