21,500 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Acquired by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,924,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255,329 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,154,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,470 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,717,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,032,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,253,000 after acquiring an additional 852,641 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.90. 12,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,296. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.12. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $55.67.

