AltraVue Capital LLC Takes $8.73 Million Position in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,030,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,732,000. Concrete Pumping accounts for about 1.5% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. AltraVue Capital LLC owned about 1.82% of Concrete Pumping at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,401,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,874,000 after buying an additional 925,944 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 17,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,030,000. 31.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Concrete Pumping in a report on Sunday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.35.

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,087. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $505.91 million, a P/E ratio of 450.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $80.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

See Also: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.