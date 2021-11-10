Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) Insider Christopher Keljik OBE Acquires 2,752 Shares

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) insider Christopher Keljik OBE bought 2,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £2,972.16 ($3,883.15).

Christopher Keljik OBE also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Christopher Keljik OBE bought 2,705 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £2,975.50 ($3,887.51).

On Friday, September 10th, Christopher Keljik OBE bought 2,704 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £2,974.40 ($3,886.07).

Shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock traded down GBX 0.37 ($0.00) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 108.38 ($1.42). 50,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,809. Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 111 ($1.45). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 108.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 105.19.

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC operates as an investment trust in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

