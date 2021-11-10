Marianne Vidershain Sells 170 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Stock

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

LEA traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $178.73. 9,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,640. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.95. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.52.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

LEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lear from $186.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Lear by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 12,812.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

