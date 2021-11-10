Front Row Advisors LLC Increases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises 1.4% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,608,668,000 after acquiring an additional 43,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,903,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,665,235,000 after acquiring an additional 56,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 386,410 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in BlackRock by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,542,497,000 after acquiring an additional 161,443 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $11.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $955.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $898.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $885.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $645.12 and a 1-year high of $971.78.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Argus lifted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $961.40.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

