Pantheon Investment Group LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,763 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 236,839 shares of company stock worth $38,224,560. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $2.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.06. The stock had a trading volume of 114,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,472,184. The stock has a market cap of $270.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.93. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.13 and its 200 day moving average is $153.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. NIKE’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

