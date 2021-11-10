Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Purchases New Shares in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 140,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,547,000 after acquiring an additional 15,520 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $895,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BOND traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,853. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.92.

