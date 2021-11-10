Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $43.00

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 71.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Gap from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on The Gap from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet lowered The Gap from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Gap from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on The Gap from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Gap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.79.

GPS stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.01. 218,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,974,276. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day moving average is $28.78. The Gap has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.67.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Gap will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The Gap by 73.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Gap by 29.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Gap by 6.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 19.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 7.6% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 54.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gap Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

