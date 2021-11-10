Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $6.34 Million Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 8,025 shares during the period. The Chemours accounts for approximately 1.3% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Chemours were worth $6,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Chemours by 40.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 33,696 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in The Chemours by 151.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 52,170 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Chemours by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,953,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,534,000 after buying an additional 16,179 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in The Chemours by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Chemours by 60.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,366,000 after buying an additional 193,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Get The Chemours alerts:

CC stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.48. 2,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.68. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $21.46 and a one year high of $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.12.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 72.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

In related news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 15,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $527,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $37,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,305 shares of company stock valued at $5,540,675. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Chemours Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.