Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 50.27%.

Shares of Evolution Petroleum stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.00. 12,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.78 million, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.34. Evolution Petroleum has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -61.22%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EPM shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Evolution Petroleum from $6.00 to $7.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evolution Petroleum stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,232 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 114,433 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of Evolution Petroleum worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

