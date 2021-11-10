Bluefin Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,428 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 385.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of GE stock opened at $111.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $122.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.02, a PEG ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.44.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

