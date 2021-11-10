Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) dropped 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $185.27 and last traded at $185.27. Approximately 22,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 643,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.75.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -140.78 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.55 and its 200 day moving average is $120.81.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. Ambarella’s revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total value of $1,333,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,861,617.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,402 shares of company stock worth $3,057,036 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 10,563.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications.

