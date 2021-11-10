Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.04

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.04 and last traded at C$1.01, with a volume of 3352984 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy upgraded Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$259.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.74.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Dozzi sold 42,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total value of C$29,095.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,763 shares in the company, valued at C$48,331.13. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Steve Yvan Chretien sold 80,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total value of C$67,147.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 324,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$269,129.16. Insiders have sold 322,500 shares of company stock valued at $256,953 over the last 90 days.

About Gear Energy (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

