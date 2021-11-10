Jefferies Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Jefferies Group LLC decreased its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,790 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ball during the second quarter worth $30,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Ball during the second quarter worth $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Ball by 125.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLL traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.11. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $77.95 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.47.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is 32.92%.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.27 per share, with a total value of $267,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Cave purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.71 per share, for a total transaction of $199,562.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.19.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

