Analysts Anticipate ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) to Announce -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the highest is $0.03. ChemoCentryx posted earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($1.64). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 568.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

CCXI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ChemoCentryx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

Shares of CCXI traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $39.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,575. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.43. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 1.84.

In related news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $157,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. State Street Corp raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 507.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,059,000 after buying an additional 294,396 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 472,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,222,000 after buying an additional 254,402 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter worth $2,938,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 329,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 215,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

