Jefferies Group LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Jefferies Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,595 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STLA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,881,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $712,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stellantis alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STLA. Zacks Investment Research raised Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Erste Group initiated coverage on Stellantis in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLA traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.57. 49,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,853,779. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 134.94, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $21.99.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.