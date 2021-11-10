Jefferies Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Jefferies Group LLC lowered its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 56,488 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 91,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 23,095 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 37,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BTZ traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.34. 264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,326. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

