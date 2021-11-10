Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives $67.45 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.73. 295,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,953,654. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.44 and its 200 day moving average is $61.96. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 37,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,124,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.