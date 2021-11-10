Scala Price Up 72.7% This Week (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. One Scala coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Scala has a total market cap of $5.00 million and approximately $10,810.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Scala has traded 72.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00074740 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00077172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.10 or 0.00100030 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,368.53 or 1.00420463 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,770.67 or 0.07007211 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00020061 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

