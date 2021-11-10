YOUengine Price Up 177.5% Over Last Week (YOUC)

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. During the last seven days, YOUengine has traded 177.5% higher against the US dollar. YOUengine has a market capitalization of $6.85 million and approximately $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOUengine coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00054507 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.77 or 0.00219979 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00011869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00092128 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004208 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About YOUengine

YOUengine is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. YOUengine’s official website is youengine.io . The official message board for YOUengine is youengine.io/blog . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

YOUengine Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOUengine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOUengine using one of the exchanges listed above.

