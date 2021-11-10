Bob’s Repair (BOB) Trading 17.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. Over the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Bob’s Repair has a market cap of $1.21 million and $13,328.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bob’s Repair

BOB is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Bob’s Repair Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bob’s Repair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bob’s Repair using one of the exchanges listed above.

