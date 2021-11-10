Dusk Network (DUSK) Hits Market Cap of $110.99 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 10th. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $110.99 million and approximately $11.32 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000428 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded up 64% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00054507 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.77 or 0.00219979 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00011869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00092128 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004208 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,663,707 coins. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

