Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,997 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for about 2.8% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.07% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $19,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AJG traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $162.23. 1,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,286. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.60 and a 200-day moving average of $146.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $110.00 and a 52-week high of $168.50.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.28.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

