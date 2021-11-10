Professional Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $13,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,511,770,000 after purchasing an additional 788,349 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,083,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,995,000 after purchasing an additional 61,417 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 16.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,656,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,687,000 after purchasing an additional 233,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,895,000 after acquiring an additional 184,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,245,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,283,000 after acquiring an additional 120,592 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.71.

In related news, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,779 shares of company stock valued at $5,152,908 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA stock traded down $3.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $592.37. 485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,329. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $333.06 and a 52 week high of $614.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $547.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $532.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.60.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

