Denali Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,235,000. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,136,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 12,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 88,181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $1,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFSI traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.89. 781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,200. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $786.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.48%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.