American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $38,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 43.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 62.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of AEP stock opened at $83.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $92.79.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.27.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $188,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at $8,856,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $537,999 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.