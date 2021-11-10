HM Payson & Co. Sells 158 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Okta by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,162,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,176,000 after buying an additional 5,194,998 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Okta by 13.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,962 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 122.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,745,000 after purchasing an additional 990,869 shares during the period. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,669,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,595,000. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Summit Insights lifted their target price on Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.33.

In related news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 33,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.61, for a total transaction of $8,991,829.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total value of $3,205,085.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 151,706 shares of company stock worth $39,082,337 in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta stock opened at $268.28 on Wednesday. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.08 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of -70.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.72.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.