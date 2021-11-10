Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,727. Owl Rock Capital has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 65.71% and a return on equity of 8.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 77.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,156,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,283,000 after purchasing an additional 188,972 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,424,000. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation grew its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 2.2% during the second quarter. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation now owns 4,123,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,838,000 after acquiring an additional 88,090 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 14.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,072,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,380,000 after acquiring an additional 392,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 7.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,986,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,620,000 after acquiring an additional 201,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

