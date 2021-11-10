TMX Group Limited (X) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 on December 10th

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of TSE:X traded down C$0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$133.52. The company had a trading volume of 56,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,974. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92. The firm has a market cap of C$7.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$137.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$135.20. TMX Group has a one year low of C$120.13 and a one year high of C$145.69.

Get TMX Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of TMX Group to a “hold” rating and set a C$153.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TMX Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$153.71.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.