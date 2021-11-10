Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Raised to $455.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $420.00 to $455.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 33.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.80.

Shares of COIN traded down $16.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $340.50. The company had a trading volume of 455,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,974,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.06. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $208.00 and a 1-year high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). Equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 726,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total transaction of $188,596,025.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.38, for a total transaction of $1,275,630.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,304,896 shares of company stock worth $357,073,562.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $299,000. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $244,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $37,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $1,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

