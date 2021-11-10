Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Raised to $455.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $420.00 to $455.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 33.63% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.80.
Shares of COIN traded down $16.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $340.50. The company had a trading volume of 455,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,974,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.06. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $208.00 and a 1-year high of $429.54.
In other news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 726,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total transaction of $188,596,025.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.38, for a total transaction of $1,275,630.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,304,896 shares of company stock worth $357,073,562.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $299,000. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $244,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $37,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $1,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.
Coinbase Global Company Profile
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
Recommended Story: Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.