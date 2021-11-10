Zacks: Analysts Expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will announce sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.63 billion. Vulcan Materials reported sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year sales of $5.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $7.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on VMC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.59.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $12,971,175.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $13,140,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 37,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded down $5.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,008. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $134.53 and a 52-week high of $210.16. The company has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

