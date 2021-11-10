Boston Common Asset Management LLC Purchases 16,975 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 264,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,975 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $15,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 174,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,700,000 after purchasing an additional 17,185 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 128,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 30,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $271,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.37. 19,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,354,333. The company has a market capitalization of $89.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.13 and a 52-week high of $63.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.03.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

