Arvest Bank Trust Division Invests $215,000 in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 523 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $984,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,137,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in S&P Global by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $5.11 on Wednesday, hitting $456.87. 4,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,426. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $476.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $446.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $420.66. The company has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.80.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

