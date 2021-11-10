Arvest Bank Trust Division Purchases Shares of 1,151 Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Square by 308.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Square in the second quarter worth $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Square by 178.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Square in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Square in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total value of $2,161,927.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.86, for a total value of $1,009,766.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,286,722.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 288,160 shares of company stock valued at $74,323,884. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SQ shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.55.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.84. 55,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,996,556. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $107.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 2.36. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $167.11 and a one year high of $289.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.37.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 3.21%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

