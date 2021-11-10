Colony Group LLC Purchases 700 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $6,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAM. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

Shares of BAM opened at $61.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $62.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.23.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 29.55%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

