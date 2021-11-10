ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Trading Down 8.9%

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) was down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.43 and last traded at $35.97. Approximately 2,466 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 96,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCSC. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ScanSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $891.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.35 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.67.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27. ScanSource had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 10.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 19,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $718,267.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $273,317.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,708.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,261 in the last quarter. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ScanSource by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 3.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in ScanSource by 2.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

