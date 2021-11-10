Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 115,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,608,086 shares.The stock last traded at $7.99 and had previously closed at $7.92.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 48.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 29.2% during the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 431,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 82,880 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 25,054 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,177,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 20,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 320,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 59,693 shares in the last quarter. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.