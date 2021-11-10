iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.50

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.50 and last traded at $36.50, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.22.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 68.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000.

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

