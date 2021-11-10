Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Shares of PAAS traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.20. 232,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467,129. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $39.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average of $28.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pan American Silver stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 933,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,796 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Pan American Silver worth $26,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAAS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

