Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Position Raised by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $101.96 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.48 and its 200-day moving average is $102.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $78.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.30.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.50.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

