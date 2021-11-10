Advisor Resource Council Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $81.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.31 and a twelve month high of $82.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.