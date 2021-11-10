Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $327,248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 283.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,455,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,814,000 after buying an additional 1,814,350 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 256.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,854,000 after buying an additional 1,106,756 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 473.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 908,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,642,000 after buying an additional 750,246 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eaton by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,098,000 after buying an additional 707,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.83.

NYSE:ETN opened at $174.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $112.37 and a one year high of $175.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.03%.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,483,149 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

